First-round draft pick Moritz Seider is making an impression during his first season in North America.

Story and body photo by Mark Newman / Cover photo by Getty Images

When Moritz Seider was figuring out what to wear during the 2019 NHL Entry Draft at Rogers Arena in Vancouver last June, he decided to rock a bowtie.

“I wanted to keep the German tradition going,” he said. “Dominik Bokk (fellow German who was the 25th overall pick in 2018) did it the year before and I thought, ‘Maybe it’ll be lucky and I’ll go in the first round, too.’ That’s why I wore a bowtie.”

Even so, he still wore the look of surprise when Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman announced his name as the sixth overall pick.

“It was pretty funny because my mom told me like 15-20 seconds earlier, ‘Hey, it’s going to be your time – they’re going to call your name now’ and I thought, ‘Yeah mom, I know you’re excited and you’re nervous, but calm down.’ So when he said my name I was like, ‘Wait. What’s going on?’

Many hockey observers were taken aback by the choice, even though Seider was highly touted as a smart and mobile two-way defenseman of good size and hockey instincts with few weaknesses.

In fact, Seider was interviewed by all 31 teams during the NHL Scouting Combine in Buffalo just a few weeks earlier.

“I had the pleasure to meet all the teams and get to know a little bit about their organizations,” he said. “I knew there was interest from Detroit but they were always at No. 6, so I didn’t really think that far ahead.”

His interview with Yzerman, which was his final meeting of the NHL Scouting Combine, lasted 40 minutes and was a harbinger of what was to come. Yzerman quizzed him up and down, wanting to know almost everything about his family and his upbringing.

“He wanted to make sure that he didn’t miss anything,” Seider said. “He’s such a calm guy that it was like talking to a friend. He visited me three times, including twice with Tampa and once with Detroit. It was very exciting for me because I got the chance to actually meet a Hall of Famer.”

The bow-tied Seider was left tongue-tied by the shock of becoming the second-highest drafted German-trained player in NHL history, behind only Leon Draisaitl, who was the third overall pick in the 2014 draft by the Edmonton Oilers.

“I don’t have any words for how I felt,” he said. “I remember thinking, ‘Don’t fall and do anything stupid on the stairs.’ I just wanted to enjoy the moment. And when you stand up there in front of all those people, your hands are so sweaty. But it was a phenomenal moment.”

It was the culmination of a memorable journey for Seider and his parents, Kay and Sabine, who had once quit their jobs as managers of a retirement home so that their son could pursue his dream of playing hockey at the highest level.

They weren’t always so sure of his chosen dream.

Seider still remembers his introduction to the game at age five.

“In kindergarten, we had the chance to jump on the ice once a week and after a couple of months, I got a little piece of paper in my stall from the local hockey organization in Erfurt. It was like, ‘Hey, you want to come over the next morning just to try it out.’

“I went with my mom and I was a little bit nervous but totally excited. All the professionals from the top team were there waiting for us, and they skated with us for a couple of hours. I was totally fascinated by hockey and it became a beautiful moment (in my career).”

Seider said his parents initially were a bit hesitant about his ambitions. They equated hockey with fighting, not exactly what they envisioned for their younger son. His brother Marius, 10 years his elder, had played a lot of sports growing up, but hockey was not among them.

His father had competed in track and field and his mother had played a little basketball, but hockey was not their idea of sport.

“They actually bought a book about the hockey ABCs so they were able to get in touch with the game,” he said. “I think they eventually gave the book to my grandma. Now they’re my biggest supporters and my biggest fans. Now they really like the sport.”

As a young teen, Seider showed enough talent that his parents found themselves faced with a monumental decision. When the opportunity came for him to play junior hockey in the Adler Mannheim system, both Kay and Sabine quit their jobs and left their home in Erfurt so they could move with then 14-year-old Moritz.

“I played a couple of tournaments with Mannheim as a guest player, so when I turned 14, we had a big discussion at home because Mannheim wanted me to come and I wasn’t ready to leave my parents,” he said.

“They decided to move with me, so they quit everything and we moved to Mannheim. It was a huge risk they took, but in the end, it worked out pretty well. They got good jobs, we had a nice apartment and it was a great move for my hockey career.”