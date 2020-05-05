Griffins, Whitecaps, Drive and WMSC unite as 'one team for West Michigan'

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Grand Rapids Griffins, West Michigan Whitecaps, Grand Rapids Drive, and West Michigan Sports Commission on Tuesday launched “One Team For West Michigan,” a collaborative initiative to provide encouragement and help to our community during the COVID-19 pandemic.



A 30-second PSA video released to local TV stations and shared on the four organizations’ websites and social media platforms contains clips from the three professional teams integrated into a message of positivity and hope voiced by Ginger Zee, the West Michigan native and chief meteorologist for ABC News.



The video invites viewers to visit OneTeamForWestMichigan.com, where they will find donation links and information for charities that have been designated by each sports organization for particular support during this time, including The Children’s Foundation (Drive), Heart of West Michigan United Way (Whitecaps), Kids’ Food Basket (Griffins), and Mary Free Bed Wheelchair & Adaptive Sports (WMSC). Each charity has specific COVID-related funds or needs that fans can support, joining campaigns that each team initiated in the early days of this crisis.



“In the best of times, sports serve as rallying point for communities, bringing people from all walks of life together to celebrate and to work toward a common goal,” said Griffins president Tim Gortsema. “While our sports may be different, our singular goal during this crisis remains the same – being good community partners and raising funds and awareness for some amazing charities that serve our community well.”